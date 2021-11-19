Sarah Ferguson gave an update on the Queen’s health in a new interview.

The Duchess of York spoke to French magazine Paris Match about Her Majesty, sharing: “She is doing well. She is my icon,” the Daily Mail reported.

She added, “When I see her, I pinch myself to remind myself how lucky I am. She is an extraordinary woman.”

Ferguson was promoting her book Her Heart for a Compass, which is now available in French.

The royal’s update comes amid ongoing health concerns regarding the Queen after she was ordered to take a couple of weeks off at the end of October.

She’s since made a return to official duties Wednesday to receive British General Sir Nick Carter, who is stepping down in his role as chief of the defence staff, the head of the country’s armed forces.

Ferguson also spoke about her relationship with ex-husband Prince Andrew, who has been surrounded by controversy recently due to the sexual assault allegations he’s facing and his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

The author, who still lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor with Prince Andrew, insisted her 1996 divorce was “the hardest thing she’s ever been through” because “she’s not the type to give up.”

Fergie said, “Andrew and I have managed to preserve our friendship and the duty that was ours. As I often say, we prioritize the three Cs: communication, compromise and compassion.”

She recently spoke to French radio show C a vous on France 5, where she told presenters she was “close like glue” to Andrew.

“I’m delighted to have married the best man on July 23, 1986, so I support him and I support everything that is right,” she said.