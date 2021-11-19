Mindy Kaling stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for some cocktails and gossip about “sexy men.”

But it wasn’t just any cocktail, it was Kelly Kapoor’s favourite cocktail from “The Office” aka the “most sugary drink of all time,” as Kaling described it.

The “Sex Lives of College Girls” producer said that the drink is “disgusting,” to which Clarkson said, “If it’s disgusting, we’re gonna find out because I made them.”

READ MORE: First Look At Mindy Kaling’s New HBO Max Comedy ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’

Next thing you know, Kaling and Clarkson are cheers-ing to the sugar-rimmed cocktail. “Mhhm. Just doing me diabetes,” Kaling joked as she tried the drink for the first time.

“Oh my god. It’s like straight up like a snow cone or a slushy,” Clarkson chanted as she took a sip.

“This feels like a child would like to drink this,” added Kaling.

After indulging in the sweet drink, Kaling was “really glad” that Clarkson was “getting into the really important stuff,” as she asked the actress for her review of the “Magic Mike” live Las Vegas show.

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Responds To B.J. Novak’s Photo Of Her ‘Office’ Drink

“Listen, we have kids. I was with my children whom I love. I have a 1-year-old and an almost 4-year-old. I was with them, starring at them for 18 months and so when Magic Mike opened, it was literally the opening day, I went with my girlfriends,” Kaling recalled.

“It was amazing. It was like the movie but a Vegas show. A lot of great looking guys. So many eight-packs.” But Kaling had one complaint.

“It’s like two and a half hours long so 45 minutes in I was like ‘I’ve seen it all. I’ve gotta go to bed. I’m a mom, I normally go to sleep at 9:30 at night,'” she explained about the 10 p.m. show. And the night didn’t end there because Kaling’s friends wanted to keep “raging” so they stayed out until two a.m.

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Won’t Post Photos Of Her Kids Until They Can Give ‘Real Consent’

Clarkson related to the feeling of a late night out as a mom, saying that the hard thing about it is that “you’re not 24 anymore” and so “you feel the two a.m. for like three days.”

See more of Kaling’s “Magic Mike” critique below: