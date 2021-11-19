“Real Housewives” fans rejoice, because the ladies are packing their bags and the drama for a glam getaway.

The first-ever “Real Housewives” spin-off, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” premieres Nov. 21 on Slice and the next day on Hayu. ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey caught up with Melissa Gorga who says there is definitely a “little conflict” brewing between her and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.

“There was definitely a little conflict between each girl,” Gorga teases. “So Teresa and I did, you know, we talked about things that we know everybody wants to know the details about. Do we agree on it? You have to wait and see. But I do think that we came out stronger as a team.”

Though the pair may not see eye-to-eye, Gorga says that after 11 years, there’s “no choice” but for Guidice to recognize her as part of the fan-favourite franchise.

“Do I think she does? No, but there’s no choice,” she says.

The spin-off sees the ladies from across the franchise including Kyle Richards, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore and Melissa Bailey head to Turks & Caicos for some fun in the sun. And while it wouldn’t be “Housewives” without some drama, Gorga says the ladies also formed real friendships duing their week-long getaway.

“It wasn’t just about the drama for me, it was about women supporting women, which we really did come together as women who can relate with other ladies who are kind of living the same lives as we are just in different cities,” she explains. “That, for me, was strong because they don’t always see that on ‘Housewives’. You don’t always see that it is about women supporting women at the end of the day. And even though we fuss and fight, at the end of the day, we do back each other up.”