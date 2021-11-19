Tyler Hubbard says dealing with the tragic death of his father may have shaped who he is today.

Speaking with his wife Hayley Hubbard on the “In Good Faith” podcast, a joint production between Cadence13, OBB Sound, and SB Projects, the “Florida Georgia Line” singer opened up about the accident.

“I was…a sophomore in college, went home for the weekend with a couple buddies to go to a Supercross race that me and dad went to every year,” he explains. “And he had taken up flying helicopters, which was a cool hobby because he didn’t have many, his hobby was work, kind of like me a lot of times.”

He recounts the night when it happened, saying, “And…that weekend he had a helicopter crash in the backyard and we were there, which was tough, but also a blessing to be there when it happened. Just one of those freak accidents, very unexpected and it kind of shaped who I was. I was 20 at the time. And so it definitely shook me and it kind of shaped me to be who I am.”

Hubbard knew the night was significant and he could either grow from it, or look away from it.

“And I knew this was a big…pivotal moment in my life, and I’ve heard all the stories of people going down different roads after tragic events in their life. And I knew, okay, you can either do this or you can do that,” he recalls, deciding to turn to his faith. “And I kind of made a promise to God in that moment that look, I want to lean on you. I want to trust you. I know you’re in control and I have faith that as much as this is confusing and I don’t understand it, like I really want to do this right.”

Even if the singer found strength through his belief in God, it was still a long struggle for him.

“And it was a process as we all know, but that was ultimately my foundation in getting through it. And it’s been tougher at times than others, but ultimately a lot of good has come from it, you know, and looking back now, it’s what, 14 years?”

When asked about what he misses most about his father, Hubbard thinks about the milestones and missed support.

“Man, that’s a good question. And I think it’s in those…[big]…moments…[in] life, you know, [having] a baby or [getting] married or even some of the career success along the way or having a tour bus. I remember thinking, man, if he could see a tour bus, like he would flip out,” he thinks fondly. “… I’m just like, man, I wish he could see me now. You know, it’s in those moments.”