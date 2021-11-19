Scarlett Johansson is keeping it in the Marvel family.

Speaking at the American Cinematheque Awards, Marvel chief Kevin Feige revealed that the “Black Widow” star is working on another project with the studio unrelated to her popular Avengers character.

“We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer,” Feige said.

Kevin Feige confirms from the stage another project with Scarlett. “We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer. Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile and beloved actors of our time.” pic.twitter.com/5dKQeR0Lr5 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) November 19, 2021

“Scarlett is one of the most talented, versatile, and beloved actors of our time,” Feige continued. “It has truly been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber, from the epic training sessions preparing for the hallway fight in ‘Iron Man 2’ to the around-the-world press tour for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to partnering with you as a producer on ‘Black Widow’. Working with you, Scarlett, has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

The exec also praised Johansson for her work as the first actor to also produce a Marvel film with “Black Widow”, telling the audience, “From our very first few meetings, it was clear she had a vision for this movie, how to tell this story.”

Also on hand to pay tribute to Johansson at the American Cinematheque Awards, reported Variety, were her husband Colin Jost, “Avengers” co-star Jeremy Renner, actress Abbie Cornish and her twin brother Hunter Johansson, making a rare appearance in the spotlight to support his sister.

“I’m just happy to be out and see people and reconnect and reemerge,” Johansson said of the evening, adding that the honour “almost too much to take in. It’s a lot to process.”

The new partnership comes after Johansson recently settled with Disney after alleging the studio breached her contract to the tune of millions of dollars by releasing “Black Widow” in theatres and on Disney+ simultaneously.