Prince Albert has revealed Princess Charlene is now receiving medical treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.”

Charlene returned to Monaco earlier this month following her six month stint in South Africa, where she got stuck due to an array of health issues and surgeries.

Albert has since told People the royal is suffering profound “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Charlene’s return to Monaco “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” according to Albert, with her pulling out of Monaco’s National Day celebrations on Friday.

Instead, Albert attended with their six-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who held up a sign saying “we miss you mommy.”

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella posing on the Palace’s balcony during the Monaco National Day Celebrations in Monaco, on November 19, 2021. Photo by David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Albert insisted of any rumours suggesting they’re having marriage troubles, “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”

He insisted her current state is the result “of several factors which are private matters,” adding that his wife “was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

“Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months,” he went on. “That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn’t slept well in a number of days and she wasn’t eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID.”

Albert continued, “Because I know there are rumours out there, let me say: This is not COVID. And it’s not cancer-related. It’s not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn’t related to plastic surgery or facial work at all.”

The 63-year-old said he sat down with Charlene’s brothers and a sister-in-law after returning from an overnight trip to Dubai last Sunday.

He told the magazine, “She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us. She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco.”

He said the talk “went very well,” saying: “She was very calm and very understanding. She realized herself that she needed help. You can’t force anyone to understand that they need treatment, they have to accept that themselves.

“She was already in favour of it. We knew that. We only wanted it confirmed in front of us. We wanted to tell her that we love her so much, and that we were there for her, and that the most important aspect for her is her health. That she shouldn’t worry about anything else. That we all love her, that her children love her, and that we only want the best for her.”

Albert added, “She needs privacy; as a family we need privacy. She needs time to rest in the best environment possible. Even if we as a family are public figures. When public figures have health issues, they deserve privacy just like any one else. I hope everybody will understand that. Give us the time that we need; give her the time that she needs to heal and get better and be back with her family in Monaco.

“Charlene never asked to have these problems — but they are there, unfortunately, and we need space and privacy to address them. So I beg everyone to understand that and please leave my family alone for the coming weeks.”