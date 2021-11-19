Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, street artist JR, actress Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project".

Angelina Jolie was joined by some very special guests on the red carpet on Thursday.

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project”, held at the Museum of Tolerance, with her posing for photographers alongside daughter Shiloh, 15, and son Pax, 17.

The family opted for more casual ensembles than they did when Jolie was supported by her kids at the “Eternals” in L.A. last month.

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Reacts To ‘Eternals’ Ban In Saudi Arabia, Qatar & More: ‘It Is Ignorant’

This time, Jolie donned an all-black outfit, while Shiloh wore a black sweater with ripped jeans, and Pax opted for a plaid shirt and jeans.

The trio posed with director, French artist JR.

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, street artist JR, actress Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Wears Giraffe Onesie To ‘Eternals’ Halloween Party

Jolie’s kids seem like they’re following in their mom’s footsteps with Zahara, 16, donning the same Elie Saab dress for the “Eternals” premiere that Jolie wore to the Oscars back in 2014.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie Pitt. Credit: Getty — Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Also stepping out on the “Eternals” red carpet with their mom were 20-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Pax wasn’t in attendance.

Jolie shares her six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.