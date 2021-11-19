After an incredible career, Salma Hayek is having her name permanently etched in Hollywood history.

On Friday night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, the “Eternals” star will be honoured with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame during a special live-streamed evening ceremony.

Speakers at the event will include actor and “Grown Ups” co-star Adam Sandler and Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao.

The 55-year-old Hayek began her career starring in the Mexican telenovela “Teresa” in 1989, and went on to win awards for the 1995 Mexican film “Miracle Alley”.

She gained attention in Hollywood with the 1995 film “Desperado”, going on to star in films like “From Dusk till Dawn”, “Wild Wild West” and “Dogma”.

In 2002, she starred in the biopic “Frida”, about the artist Frida Kahlo, and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.

Over the years, Hayek has also appeared in films such as “Tale of Tales”, “Beatriz at Dinner”, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and more. She has also guest-starred in the TV series “Ugly Betty” and “30 Rock”.

She will next be seen in the star-studded “House of Gucci”, alongside Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and more.