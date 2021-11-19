Click to share this via email

Things are a bit awkward between Kyle Mooney and musical guest Saweetie in the new “Saturday Night Live“ promo clip.

Canadian actor Simu Liu is set to host the show this weekend, with him confirming he’d be doing the honours before sensing some tension between two of the four people in the vid.

Simu Liu hosts with music from Saweetie THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/DNQoyBojQJ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2021

“Hello Kyle,” Saweetie says, giving Mooney some serious side-eye.

Mooney responds, “Hello Saweetie,” while turning his head away from her, before cast member Cecily Strong questions: “Do you two know each other?”

“We did,” Mooney quips, adding: “Until she broke off our engagement!”

“OK, is this going to be a problem?” Liu asks, Mooney responds, “Probably, I don’t know,” storming off stage.

Liu recently starred in the Marvel flick “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, while Saweetie is appearing on the show ahead of the release of her debut album Pretty B**ch Music, expected to be out next year.

It was recently revealed that Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd will be hosting the last “SNL” episodes of 2021.

“SNL” airs Saturdays on Global at 11:29 p.m.