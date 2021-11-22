Click to share this via email

The 2022 Grammy nominations are being announced Tuesday and here’s where you can watch all the action live.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt will reveal who’s up for awards this year via the second annual virtual livestream event, available to view on live.grammy.com.

The noms will begin at approximately 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET live from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

🎤 #GRAMMYs nominations are this Tuesday, November 23 and you'll be able to catch all the action LIVE! 🔊 We're revealing the nominees for the 64th GRAMMY Awards (83 categories) during a livestream. 🎶 Who will you be watching with?https://t.co/PYP6d7QklJ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 19, 2021

Immediately after the livestream, a full nominations list will be made available on Grammy.com and on the Recording Academy’s social media platforms.

This year’s Grammys will take place on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 live from the Crypto.com Arena (formally Staples Center) at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

It will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Hosts and performers are yet to be announced. The likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X are expected to be among those nabbing nominations at this year’s star-studded ceremony.