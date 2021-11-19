Cardi B may be hosting her first awards show this weekend, but this is only the beginning.

The rapper appeared on “Good Morning America” on Nov. 19 to talk hosting the American Music Awards, music, and parenting.

When asked about future hosting opportunities, she was enthusiastic.

“I would love to host so many more things – like why not?” she answered.

Despite the enthusiasm, the confident artist is still experiencing some pre-show jitters for the AMAs.

“The pressure! Lord! They got a lot of pressure,” she exclaimed.

“I mean, how can I excite the audience? Should I show my child?” she laughed. “I’m not gonna do that. I don’t know I’m just gonna be myself.”

Although Cardi B is used to the stage, she says a TV show is completely different.

“I definitely feel like something inside of me that I just don’t know – like somebody just awakens in me,” said Cardi B about performing. “But when I’m on TV shows for some reason, I just get so nervous that I was like ‘oh my goodness.'”

Between hosting awards shows, performing to sold-out concerts, and parenting her two kids, the rapper is a very busy woman, but she says it’s a balancing act.

“It is a little bit – it’s a lot,” she said. “I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes – I love it – it’s a lot of the happiness in my soul.”

Luckily, her husband Offset is there to help lighten the load.

“He is definitely hands on. Sometimes he just gets too hands on, I be like, ‘Listen, I got it’,” she explained.