Sofia Vergara just got the sweetest gift of all.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge shared an adorable photo to Instagram of the newest member of her family, a sweet baby girl.

In the photo, Vergara is seen holding little baby Lucina who is sound asleep in the actress’ arms. The newborn is wrapped up in a pink blanket and dressed in a matching onesie along with a huge pink bow on her head.

Baby Lucina is the daughter of Vergara’s cousin, Nando Vergara, whom she tagged in the caption of her post, writing, “New cousin! Lucina”, followed by heart emojis. “congrats @nandongvergara @lulu.fitflex”.

The news comes from Vergara’s family-oriented social media page. The actress loves to share pictures of her loved ones with her fans.

Nonetheless, fans were quick to send their congratulatory messages, with one commenting, “Beautiful baby, congrats!” Another wrote, “Congratulations to your new cousin. Your family is blessed.”

The 49-year-old actress has been married for five years to husband Joe Manganiello, and although they do not have any children together, Vergara shares her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.