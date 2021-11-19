Paul Rudd may be the Sexiest Man Alive now, gracing People magazine’s covers and starring in movies like “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – but it wasn’t always the case.

The star appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Nov. 18 and shared a story from his early days in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd To Host Last ‘SNL’ Episodes Of 2021

He recalls his roommate Bo who lived in a very run-down apartment complex. Rudd recounts, “He let me stay in his apartment because I didn’t even have, really, the money to get an apartment. And I slept on towels in his kitchen.”

Eventually, the actor saved enough money to afford an apartment in the same complex, but only the apartment.

READ MORE: Paul Rudd Claps Back At New York Post’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Headline, Gives Stephen Colbert A Massage Mid-Interview

“I didn’t really have much furniture. And I found a mattress out by the dumpster,” Rudd says. “And I thought, ‘Sweet. Free mattress.’”

As it turns out, the mattress was thrown out for a reason.

“I just took it up to my room, and then I slept on it. And then the next morning I woke up covered in red bumps,” Rudd says. “How’s that for Sexiest Man Alive, huh?”

He also talks working with acting legends like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.

READ MORE: Alicia Silverstone Cheekily Reacts To Paul Rudd ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Announcement

“I remember when [‘Ghostbusters’] came out and it was an event – and then it becomes part of the culture, that Ray Parker Jr. song,” he recalls nostalgically. “From all angles, it was just a huge deal, and so now, this is made. … there’s this lineage that’s happening, and to be part of all that is pretty nuts.”