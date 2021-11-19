Ryan Reynolds is walking back a joke he made during an interview that set off speculation he was angling to become the next 007.

In an interview with The Times to promote his upcoming Netflix heist flick “Red Notice”, the Vancouver-born actor is quoted as saying, “I hear they’re looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.”

Reynolds’ quip led to a flurry of reports that he was actively pursuing the role left vacant by Daniel Craig, who delivered his swan-song performance as the iconic super-spy in the recently released “No Time to Die”.

Reynolds, however, took to Twitter to quell the rumours by insisting he was joking, even though that may not have translated in print.

“I promise you I was not even remotely serious here,” Reynolds tweeted, along with a GIF of Tom Hardy from “Mad Max: Fury Road” indicating those reports are clickbait.