A group of average guys will receive some expert tutoring in the art of stripping for a new competition series based on a hit movie, “Magic Mike”.

Get ready for “Finding Magic Mike”, a seven-episode series from HBO Max that’s produced by “Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh, with original cast member Adam Rodriguez appearing onscreen to offer his expert guidance.

“Ten regular guys who have ‘lost their magic’ are put through the paces of a “Magic Mike Live” bootcamp, baring their souls — and more — as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike,” reads the series’ synopsis, adding that the winner will “pocket a cash prize.”

READ MORE: Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Launch ‘The Real Magic Mike’ Reality Competition Show

Rodriguez is joined by fellow “Magic Mike” stars Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick, in addition to “Magic Mike Live” creative director Vincent Marini.

The dancers’ moves will be evaluated by a series of guest judges, including Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seales and Robin Thede.

“Finding Magic Mike” debuts on Dec. 16.