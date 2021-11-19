NBC and E! announce Halle Berry will receive The People’s Icon award at the 2021 “People’s Choice Awards”.

Cardi B will present the award to the actress for her contributions to TV and film.

Halle Berry – Photo: Adrienne Raquel

“Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry,” said NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming Executive Vice President Jen Neal. “In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honoured to present her with The People’s Icon award.”

Berry has worked as an actress, director, and producer throughout her career, earning a variety of accolades for her work including the Academy Award for Best Actress in “Monster Ball” and a Best Actress Golden Globe in “Frankie and Alice”.

In her philanthropic work, the actress has been a supporter of the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles, which supports victims of domestic violence and aims to change the pattern of abuse in the lives of women and children. Berry also joined forces with Novo Nordisk and the Entertainment Industry Foundation to launch the Diabetes Aware Campaign along with many other charities.

The actress made her directorial debut in the film “Bruised” which hit theatres on Nov. 17.

The People’s Choice Awards take place on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.