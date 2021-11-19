Ramona Singer is in trouble for her alleged attitude on Broadway.

Page Six reports “The Real Housewives of New York City” star attended a show of Diana The Musical with less than stellar behaviour.

They write that Singer was seated in the front row and placed her drink on the stage. After being told to remove it, she allegedly placed it back on the stage later.

READ MORE: Eboni K. Williams Dishes On Ramona Singer Rumours And Whether She’ll Return For Another ‘RHONY’ Season

Theatres on Broadway mandate wearing masks indoors. According to the report, the star reluctantly wore a mask after “rolling her eyes” when prompted by an usher with a “MASK UP” sign.

Responding to the criticism, a representative for Singer says she “adhered to all of the theatre rules”.

READ MORE: Melissa Gorga Teases A ‘Little Conflict’ While Bonding During ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

“Ramona only took off her mask when she took a sip of her drink, which was allowed,” the rep says. “Numerous attendees had their drinks on the stage 30 minutes prior to the play starting, and once the announcement was made that drinks were not allowed on the ledge of the stage, everyone immediately removed.”

Despite the article, the reps say Ramona enjoyed herself.

“Ramona loved the play and thought it was an amazing night,” they conclude.