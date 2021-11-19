Jewel has just celebrated her 47th birthday and feels that she’s as “sexy” as ever.

On Friday, the “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy message of empowerment in celebration of her birthday.

“47 and feeling myself today,” she wrote in the caption. “I wasn’t sure what getting older would feel like. I was never afraid of it, luckily I’ve loved every year. But in my business and the world, really, is not kind to ageing women.”

She continued by recalling a promise she made to herself when she was younger, “to ‘do no harm’ to myself. To try to be kind to myself in a business notoriously s**tty about women’s bodies. I was called a chubby [Renée] Zellweger when I came in the scene in the ’90s. But I wouldn’t let myself be bulimic or anorexic because I felt that was letting bullies win.”

She added, “I had to learn to be healthy my own way and find my way to self love. And that takes time. I never fixed my teeth or my nose because I felt like I wanted to know how to love myself no matter what. And to be thankful for the looks I do have, and not take them for granted just because I wasn’t classically perfect.”

Jewel then shared her approach to ageing, a philosophy she described as “take care of myself. Eat well. Drink water. Rest. And bring it on. My skin is changing. Gravity definitely takes its toll. But I’m surprised by how good I feel. How vital. How happy. How healthy. And yeah, I feel sexy.”

She concluded by writing, “So to any young women reading this: be kind to yourself. Enjoy the hell out of your life. Sleep with who you want, because you want to. Not because you need to feel validated. Eat what you want because you want to — not because you’re afraid of how it will look on you. Your worth lies in your wisdom and your joy. Don’t be bullied out of enjoying your own life! Feel the sensuous joy of being alive. And absorb every single bit of pleasure out of this life — you’re worth it!”