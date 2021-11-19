Paris Hilton is sharing how her family is dealing with her experience at a Utah boarding school.

Last year, Paris released the documentary “This Is Paris” where she spoke of the alleged abuse she suffered at Provo Canyon School which she called “pure torture camp.”

“I was verbally, physically, emotionally, psychologically abused on a daily basis,” Paris said in the YouTube Originals doc.

READ MORE: Kathy Hilton Addresses Whether She’ll Be Back For Another Season Of ‘RHOBH’

Paris is now documenting her walk down the aisle in “Paris In Love” where she further addressed how her parents, Kathy and Richard, have dealt with her alleged abuse.

“I just want to say how proud I am of you, for the documentary, for you being able to share something so personal, something that I didn’t even know about,” her brother Barron told Paris in the most recent episode.

Per People, Paris said she understands why her parents were concerned for her as a teen but that Kathy is hesitant to talk about what happened.

“I just feel like they just don’t want to think about it, just like I didn’t want to think about it and didn’t talk about it for 20 years,” Paris said. “It’s painful to think about, to like, open that up.”

Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton. Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Speaking to the camera, Paris revealed, “Every time I bring up Provo, my mom changes the subject. I don’t want to hurt her feelings, I don’t want to upset her.”

Barron thought it would be best for them all to sit down to talk about how Paris does “feel” but she wasn’t sold on the idea.

“They don’t like talking about things — you know, Mom is just so fun and chill, she doesn’t really like to get serious,” Paris said. “I’ve never really had a serious, deep conversation about things like that. She doesn’t like to think about that. She just likes to be happy. I don’t want to kill her vibe.”

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Decked Out In Neon Pink At Carnival-Themed Wedding Afterparty

Then speaking to the cameras again, Paris said she knew her parents “feel bad” for sending her to the school but don’t “really understand” what happened to her “because they never watched the documentary.”

“I wish we could just one day sit down and have a real conversation. For so long, since I was a teenager, I’ve really been just holding all this in,” she said. “And I’m about to get married and I really just wish we could just talk about it so I can just let it go. Because I feel like I don’t know if I’ll fully ever release this unless we speak about it.”

“Paris In Love” airs Thursdays on Peacock.