Kelly Ripa is sharing a controversial thought about Thanksgiving– what time should you eat?

During Thursday’s episode of “Live With Kelly And Ryan”, Ripa drew her line in the sand as she, co-host Ryan Seacrest and Kevin Hart looked at an Atlantic article that said 4 p.m. was the optimal time to serve Thanksgiving dinner.

But according to Ripa, this is “all wrong”.

“Thanksgiving dinner is dinner which means it should happen at dinner time,” Ripa said. “Dinner should be late!”

“I do not understand everyone’s obsession with having Thanksgiving dinner at 2 p.m. Then you’re hungry at 6 p.m and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m, and then you’re eating, and then you’re binging, and then you’re having leftovers, and then God forbid you don’t make a turkey soup the next day, and then you have to make your turkey omelet the [next] morning,” she continued.

Hart agreed with Ripa.

“We’re Black so we go late. We’re not an early eat family,” Hart said. “It’s very weird because this is the only time where I see race play a factor, because I do have friends of other ethnicities and dinner’s at like, 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. And I’m like, ‘Who does that?’ I don’t understand, who eats that early?”

Seacrest fell in the other category with an early 2:30 p.m. dinner.

“You eat at 2:30 p.m.? Are you kidding?” Hart exclaimed. “Dinner is at like 8. We eat at 8 p.m.! And before that, you drink! I really got upset right now! I will literally fight you! Oh my God, I would be so upset [if I had to eat that early].”

Once Hart jokingly calmed down, he spoke of how “unreal” Thanksgiving in his household is.

“It’s festive, it’s conversation, it’s banter, it’s music, it’s dancing — it’s big. It’s actually one of my favourite holidays. I don’t cook, though,” he said, to which Seacrest asked him what his job on the day is.

“I don’t do a damn thing. I don’t do nothing, Ryan. I’m there!” Hart replied.