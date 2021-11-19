Abby Hunstman was back on “The View” as a guest host where she and Joy Behar appeared to show some shade at Meghan McCain.

Hunstman first addressed working on the programme from 2018 to 2020 and leaving due to the alleged “toxic” culture of the workplace.

“It’s fun to be back. I do miss so much of the show,” Huntsman said. “I’ve opened up more about why I left and when it happened. The problem with media today is it is so black and white. I’m a very nuanced person, as you guys know. My politics are nuanced, the way I live my life is more nuanced.”

“My journey on this show wasn’t one extreme or the other. There were some tough days, and there were executives here at the time and people here at the time that made too many of my days too difficult,” she added.

Without naming names, Hunstman seemed to allude to McCain. “All of them are gone. And you guys lived a lot of that with me. I think all of them are gone now.”

Behar was quick to react and was not as subtle as Hunstman when shading McCain.

“Well, I miss some of them. I do, I miss some of them. I mean, I don’t miss –,” Behar cut herself short. “The panel’s perfect now.”

Hunstman recently revealed on her podcast “I Wish Somebody Told Me“ the real reason she left the show in 2020.

Huntsman said “The View” “did not reflect my values” and was “rewarding people for bad behaviour.”

She claimed the “executives in charge” made a workplace that “was all about money and the tabloids…You would see people act in ways that were not okay, that was very much part of the toxic environment of ‘The View’, and here we were going on the air criticizing others for toxic culture.”