Harry Styles performed at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night, where he spotted some celebrities in the audience.

At one point, Styles gave a shoutout to the famous pop stars who had come out to watch him: K-pop sensation BTS and “Good As Hell” singer Lizzo, who not only watched the show, but watched together.

Lizzo took to social media to share some photos of herself and the group in the audience, while the same photos were shared from the official BTS Twitter account.

At one point, Styles and his band sent a shoutout to Lizzo and BTS from onstage, as captured on video by a fan.

Harry saying hi to BTS and Lizzo 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/0JTI7WHdpF — JK updates. (@DailyofJK) November 20, 2021

The group also tweeted a video of BTS members singing along with Styles during the show.

Check out more fan-shot photos and video from Lizzo’s big night out with BTS.

hobi hyung with maknae line 💜 bts at harry styles concert pic.twitter.com/aSsBrbI5Zj — MAYCEE ⁷ YOURS BY JIN (@seokjinmylabsss) November 20, 2021

"And i get the feeling that you´ll never need me again" 🐯🐰 #taekook pic.twitter.com/F8tgfLZ1wD — 𝑀𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑒⁷ 💜| 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲 *.✧ (@jeonteam0) November 20, 2021

Lizzo has already declared her loyalty to the BTS Army, when she performed a cover of the group’s hit “Butter” during a recent appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.