Amber Ruffin offered some words of encouragement to viewers of her Peacock talk show on Friday, addressing the shock and horror that many were feeling over the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial finding the 18-year-old gunman not guilty on all counts after he was accused of killing two unarmed people with an assault rifle during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Addressing viewers, Ruffin noted that because of the platform she has on “The Amber Ruffin Show”, she feels “a responsibility to say things that people need to know that aren’t being said.”

Adding that she doesn’t take that responsibility lightly, she continued. “There are big, obvious truths that no one wants to say on TV, but I will,” she said.

“So, I can’t believe I have to say this but…” Ruffin continued, appearing to hold back tears as she look a long pause to compose herself.

“It’s not okay for a man to grab a rifle, travel across state lines, and shoot three people and then walk free,” she continued in a trembling voice.

“It’s not okay for the judicial system to be blatantly and obviously stacked against people of colour,” she went on.

“It’s not okay for there to be an entirely different set of rules for white people. But I don’t care about Kyle Rittenhouse. I don’t care about that racist judge. And I deon’t care about how f**ked up that jury must be. White people have been getting away with murder since time began — I don’t care about that,” she added.

“I care about you. And I can’t believe I have to say this, but you matter. You matter,” she stated.

“Every time one of these verdicts comes out, it’s easy to feel like you don’t, but I’m here to tell you that you do, you matter,” she said.

“You matter so much that the second you start to get a sense that you do, a man will grab a gun he shouldn’t have in the first place, and travel all the way to another state just to quiet you,” Ruffin concluded. “That’s the power you have. So don’t forget it.”