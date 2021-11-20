Andrew Garfield sat down for GQ‘s “Actually Me” video series to address some comments that fans have written about him on the internet.

During the course of the video, the “Tick, Tick, Boom!” star took at look at the Wikipedia page about him, which states that he’s an “avid philatelist” — a.k.a. stamp collector.

“This is a strange thing, I’ve been asked a lot about it recently, ‘So what’s your most prized stamp?’ I’m like, ‘what?’,” he said, before clarifying, “I’m not a stamp collector.”

In another segment of the video, Garfield reads social media remarks about him, and then responds to them, including one asking, “Why does Andrew Garfield appear on television shows talking with a British accent?”

“It’s just to keep you on your toes,” Garfield jokes, then explaining, “It’s because I’m English.”

In addition, Garfield also offered the perfect response to those persistent questions about whether his Spider-Man appears alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the upcoming multiverse-set “Spider Man: No Way Home”.

“Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie comes out, and we’ll either be very disappointed or very happy, or like, someone will say, ‘I told you so,'” he says. “And another person will say, ‘I told you so.’ We’ll all find out. I’m sorry in advance.”