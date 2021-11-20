“Diana: The Musical” opened on Broadway this week to scathing reviews and criticism that the show was disrespectful to the late Princess of Wales.

How scathing? The New York Times, for example, described the play as “lazy… neither entertaining nor insightful,” that was guilty of “exploiting the People’s Princess.” Deadline panned the musical as “a royal mess,” while Vulture snarked that the play was “almost as bad as her marriage,” and Broadway News wrote “Diana: The Musical” was “so bad that it must be seen.”

With rumours swirling that the play may wind up closing shortly after it opened, star Jeanna de Waal, who plays Princess Diana, stepped up to defend the musical in a new interview with Variety.

“I’m intrigued why people think it’s great to make a really serious film about her, but really bad to make a light-hearted musical,” Waal said.

“They’re both produced privately for profit, and they’re both entertainment. So, why is one fine and the other isn’t?” she asked.

“The audiences who come to see our show, who wear tiaras and boo at Charles, are just as deserving of their entertainment as someone who wants to go to the movies and weep,” de Waal continued.

In fact, de Waal is convinced that Diana herself would have been a fan.

“We’re not playing acoustic guitars here. It’s literally the point to be exaggerative. It’s a musical, and by all accounts Diana was the most fun, most silly, most rebellious, most spontaneous person. And I genuinely think she’d enjoy it,” Waal declared.

“Here’s the deal,” she insisted. “I love that our show doesn’t take itself seriously. And so you can judge it for being that, if you like.”