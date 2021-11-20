Mandy Teefey is responding to Instagram trolls who body-shamed her after she gained weight because of a major medical scare.

Teefey, 45, the mother to actress and singer Selena Gomez, 29, revealed on Friday that she recently overcame a near-death bout of double pneumonia which caused her to gain 60 lbs. After being told she had mere “days to live”, Teefey miraculously recovered and, less than a month later, did a photo shoot with her daughter and business partner for the cover of Entrepreneur magazine to celebrate the launch of their new mental health-focused media company, Wondermind, in which she appeared heavier. Now, for the first time, Teefey is sharing how people responded to her weight gain.

“I wasn’t ever going to discuss this,” Teefey wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, “but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM’d to me.”

The mental health champion posted a screenshot of one DM she received, in which someone tried to sell her a weight-loss program for $5,000. She also posted a photo of her in the hospital and one taken when she was released.

“I just posted a polite offer instead of the name calling,” she said of her response to that DM. “But, I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia. I was told I had days to live. I had miracle Drs and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs fought and I was one of the few who made it out.”

Teefey says the in addition to gaining 60 lbs. while she was in the hospital, she had a lot of “inflammation from the infection.”

“I never gave up on myself or Wondermind coming to reality. I had zero business to be at a photo shoot. So, yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons filled with personal attacks. I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace. It’s a miracle I am here and could careless if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8.”

In the interview with Entrepreneur, Gomez also talked about social media, explaining why she decided to quit all social networks altogether when she was, at the time, the most followed person on Instagram.

“There was a huge release of no longer feeling like I’m in this tiny phone where people are saying the most hateful things,” she said. “Why would I fill up my days with that? I also started to realize this entire world of people was living an unrealistic life. They were perfect and beautiful and happy all the time.”