Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are making their first onscreen appearance together in “Red Notice”, but the co-stars of the new Netflix movie have actually been friends since the early 2000s.

In a recent interview with IMDb’s “Burning Questions”, the wrestler-turned actor revealed how he and Reynolds first met.

“I have not known any actor in Hollywood longer than I’ve known Ryan Reynolds. We started our careers together,” said Johnson.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Jokes About His ‘Chicken S**t’ Fighting In ‘Red Notice’

“I had ‘The Scorpion King come out. He had ‘Van Wilder’ come out. We were criss-crossing promotions. We wound up in Cancun on ‘MTV Spring Break’ promoting your movies. We’re like an old couple who bicker and fight. And of course, we love and respect each other,” he added.

Over the course of all those years, Johnson admitted he continues to be mystified by Reynolds’ obsession with sneakers.

“He has so many sneakers, racks and racks and stacks and stacks of sneakers,” Johnson said.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Goes On ‘Antiques Roadshow’ To Sell ‘Red Notice’ Cleopatra Egg

“And when he shared this with me, I looked at him and said, ‘Man, you know, I gotta tell you. I couldn’t give a s**t any more than right now at this moment with the information you’re telling me. And if you ever waste me time again with your obsession with sneakers…'”