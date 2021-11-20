Kanye West is confirming that he and Drake will both be taking to the stage of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in just under three weeks.

There’s been much buzz in recent weeks that the rival rappers had buried their feud and would be performing at a benefit concert for Larry Hoover, founder of the Chicago street gang Gangster Disciples, who is currently serving six consecutive life sentences.

West made it official on Saturday, Nov. 20 when he shared a post on Instagram declaring he and Drake would be headlining the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert” at the Coliseum on Dec. 9.

READ MORE: Drake & Kanye West Bury Feud With Social Media Posts

In the caption, West referenced one of Drake’s best-known songs, writing “God’s Plan,” accompanied by an emoji of a white dove carrying an olive branch in its beak.

The benefit concert is the brainchild of music producer/executive J. Prince, who was reportedly instrumental in bringing West and Drake together to squash the beef the two men have held for years.

Prince likewise confirmed the concert was a go, sharing the same image on his Twitter feed.

Earlier this week, Prince and West joined Drake at his Toronto home, presumably to work out the details, and tweeted a photo of the three men.

What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert pic.twitter.com/2ri4r6wQcf — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 17, 2021

According to info released about the concert, Drake is billed as a “special guest” “as West “returns to headline live stadium performance” for the first time in five years.

The concert’s goal is “to raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.”