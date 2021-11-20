Offset is welcoming his brother home for the first time in 15 years.

The rapper, 29, posted a video on his Instagram story on Thursday showing him greeting his brother in a parking lot after he was released from prison. It’s not known at this time why he was incarcerated.

READ MORE: Offset Treats Cardi B To Stunning Mansion For Her 29th Birthday

Offset was all smiles as he embraced his brother.

“15 years and he back,” he wrote in a caption over the video.

Other videos posted on Offset’s Instagram Story showed his brother getting a fresh haircut and a bevy of new clothes (“Getting my drip right!!!”, the Migos rapper wrote in a caption), wearing headphones in a music recording studio, and being surrounded by family at what appeared to be a party to celebrate his return. It’s unclear whether Offset will be collaborating with his brother on any music projects.

READ MORE: Cardi B Says She’s ‘So Proud’ Of Husband Offset As He Walks In Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show

The brothers’ reunion was no doubt an emotional one. Offset was still a teenager and hadn’t even formed his group Migos when his brother went to prison in 2006.