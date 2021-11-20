Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are urging people to make one big change to their Thanksgiving menus this year: leave Turkey off the plate.

Phoenix, 47, and fiancée Mara, 36, are calling for people to adopt turkeys instead of eating them as the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches.

After visiting Farm Sanctuary in Acton, California last weekend, the couple released a joint statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, saying, “Turkeys are emotional, intelligent, and social animals. It’s chilling that more than 68 million turkeys will be brutally slaughtered and eaten during the holiday months alone.”

The pair added, “By adopting a turkey through Farm Sanctuary’s Adopt a Turkey Project, you are not only supporting the rescue of animals caught in the brutal factory farming industry, but you are also protesting animal agriculture’s immoral treatment of workers, and its dominating role in accelerating the climate crisis.”

They concluded their call-to-action by saying, “In this season of giving, please join us in adopting a turkey, and leaving them off your plates.”

Both Phoenix and Mara are fervent vegans. They recently joined forces with another famous vegan, Billie Eilish, to call on President Biden to send the turkeys pardoned annually by The White House to go and live at Farm Sanctuary.