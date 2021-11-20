Kid Rock is riled up in his new song, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live.”

The rocker, 50, rails against wokeness and cancel culture on the track. Rock, aka Robert James Ritchie, released the song and an accompanying music video on Friday. In the video, Rock wears a t-shirt that reads, “Social Media Sucks”, an ironic choice given that he hyped the song’s release on social media.

“My way or the highway, listen up / Ain’t nothing changed here, I still don’t give a f—,” he sings. “So what the f—‘s up with all the backlash / You snowflakes, here’s a newsflash.”

Complaining about the current state of the world, Rock dishes out lyrics like, “A nation of p-ssies is our next generation” and “Every opinion has a millennial offended.” He even brings out the cliche grievance favoured by angry elders the world over, namely that younger generations get “a motherf—in’ trophy” just for participating.

Rock even threatens violence by referring to the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution, singing, “But this Amendment One it rings true / And if you don’t dissent, b—h, then see Number Two.” The implication is that the First Amendment guarantees him the right to have his right-wing views and that he intends to defend his right to those views with guns.

Curiously, Kid Rock also takes time in the song to compare himself to some of the greatest icons of our time in what Rolling Stone calls, “the most offensive verse in the terrible song.” “I’m like Reverend Run or David Lee Roth / Like Springsteen bitch, I’m the motherf–king Boss,” Kid Rock declares. “James Dean, s–t / I’m more like Brad Pitt / A little less pretty but I slang more d–k.”

A modern classic if ever there was one.