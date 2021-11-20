Dearest readers, the ton is abuzz in the knowledge that the second season of “Bridgerton” is one step closer to reaching your TV screens.

The hit Netflix series, which debuted in 2021, has just officially wrapped filming on its second season. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed the news on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday.

“That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year,” Van Dusen wrote in a caption that accompanied a photo of him hugging season 2 stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma). “And these two in this photo with me right here,” he added, referring to the actors. “Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022.” Van Dusen closed the post with “#BuckleUp.”

Shortly after Van Dusen shared the news, “Bridgerton” began to trend on Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans of the show shared photos from the show’s wrap party that were originally captured and posted by crew members from the show.

Actors Florence Hunt and Polly Walker were among the cast members who also posted on social media about the show wrapping. Hunt posted a photo on her Instagram story of flowers she received to celebrate the end of filming. Walker, meanwhile, shared a snap of a corset and a lock of her character’s signature red hair.

“Bridgerton” season 2 did not have a smooth road to completion. Filming was shut down indefinitely in July after the production was hit with a second positive case of COVID within a week. However, filming resumed in August and progressed steadily from that point on.

In September, Netflix teased fans with a first look clip from season 2 as part of their TUDUM event. The video, which has racked up over 3 million views, previews the main focus of the upcoming season: the romance between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

Just last week, “Bridgerton” breakout star Nicola Coughlan, told fans last week that she had seen the first episode of the second season, describing the episode as “f**king brilliant.”

The show is on track to be released in 2022.