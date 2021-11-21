Like father, like son.

Elon Musk has never been shy about seeking the spotlight, and it seems as if his 18-month old son is following in the billionaire Tesla founder’s footsteps.

That became clear earlier this week when Musk delivered a virtual presentation on SpaceX at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, updating viewers on the company’s reusable spacecraft.

READ MORE: Grimes Reveals Her Son With Elon Musk Calls Her By Her First Name, Not ‘Mom’

During Musk’s presentation, baby X AE A-Xii, whom he shares with ex Grimes, sat on his dad’s lap.

“Hi!” said the smiling infant as he mugged for the camera and waved his arms around.

After a video about the rocket played, someone entered the room and carried X AE A-Xii away.

READ MORE: Grimes Teases ‘Shinigami Eyes’ With Rare Video Of Son X Æ A-Xii

Back in 2020, just a few months after his son’s birth, Musk discussed his role as a new dad.

“Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do,” he said in an interview with the New York Times. “Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”