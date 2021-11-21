Peter Aykroyd, younger brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66.

News of Aykroyd’s death was revealed on Twitter by “Saturday Night Live”, on which he was a writer and featured player during the show’s 1979-’80 season.

The tweet featured a clip of Aykroyd starring in a short “SNL” film called “The Java Junkie”, a film noir parody about a guy who becomes hooked on coffee.

Peter Aykroyd

1955-2021

SNL '79-'80

"The Java Junkie" pic.twitter.com/5IJWJTezgz — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 21, 2021

The Ottawa-born actor and writer began his career with small roles in such Toronto-shot series as “SCTV” and “The New Avengers”.

READ MORE: Dan Aykroyd On Comedy And Cancel Culture: ‘You Don’t Have To Go Pulling Any Divisive Cards To Get A Laugh’

Following his season-long stint on “SNL” — during which he and other writers on the show received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program — he went on to co-write “Nothing But Trouble” with his brother, who starred in the film. In addition to appearing in “Nothing But Trouble”, other acting roles included “Spies Like Us”, “Coneheads” and “Justice”.

Aykroyd was also the co-creator of the Canadian-made TV series “PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal”, which aired 88 episodes between 1996 and 2000.