Adele asked Spotify to ensure listeners hear the tracks on her new album in the correct order, and the streaming service agreed.

As users of Spotify well know, a sometimes-frustrating default setting causes the songs on albums to be shuffled in a random order, not the order in which they appear on the album.

However, reports the Washington Post, the tracks on the singer’s new album 30 were sequenced in a very specific order; as a result, she requested that the default shuffle feature be removed for the album, with Spotify agreeing.

READ MORE: Adele’s ’30’ Is Finally Here And Features Her Son On Special Track

Adele took to Twitter to explain why she made the request.

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!” she tweeted. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended,” she continued, thanking the streamer “for listening.”

This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

“Anything for you,” Spotify responded.