This weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live” addressed the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, with the 18-year-old defendant found not guilty on all charges after killing two people and injuring another with a semi-automatic assault rifle during a Black Lives Matter protest last year.

The episode’s cold open featured the return of Cecily Strong’s impression of Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro in a faux edition of her “Justice with Judge Jeanine” show.

“Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges,” Strong-as-Pirro declared with elation, sipping from a mug labeled “Liberal Tears.”

“That lovable scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial just for doing the bravest thing any American can do: protecting an empty used car lot in someone else’s town,” she added.

She was then joined by the controversial judge in the trial, Bruce Scroeder, played by Mikey Day. As the judge recalled, he “ordered that the prosecution not use the word ‘victims’ — they were ‘rioters.’ And they weren’t ‘shot’ — they were ‘ga-doinked.”

Meanwhile, the verdict was also noted by Colin Yost and Michael Che in Weekend Update, with Che quipping, “So, hopefully, he got all of that shooting out of his system before he becomes a cop.”

Jost also took a shot, referencing Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz — currently under federal investigation on charges of sex-trafficking a minor — and his recent comment that he wanted to hire Rittenhouse as a congressional intern, “’cause Gates has always loved teenagers who are willing to do terrible things.”

