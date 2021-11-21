Jeremy Renner is willing to lose a high-profile role if it means spending more time with his daughter, Ava.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, the star of upcoming Disney+ series “Hawkeye” gets candid about the demands he laid out in order to ensure he could spend time with Ava, whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, after she was born in 2013.

While shooting “Avengers: Age of Ultron” at London’s Shepperton Studios, Renner recalled commuting from London to Los Angeles on weekends in order to see Ava, sometimes only being able to spend a few hours with her.

“It taught me how to have the nuts to say, ‘Everyone, f— off. It’s my time with my daughter,'” he said, insisting he was ready to be fired if need be.

“I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly,” he admitted.

Since then, Renner is now insistent on weekend visits with Ava for every acting role he takes on.

“Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy,'” Renner explained.