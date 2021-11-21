Click to share this via email

Saweetie made her debut performance on the “Saturday Night Live” musical stage during the No. 20 edition, and showed off her talent for twerking during a performance of her new single “Icy Chain”.

Wearing a short miniskirt and accompanied by some backup dancers, she demonstrated her moves during the song’s chorus, “Twerk that for an icy chain.”

For her earlier performance on the show, she delivered a medley of two tracks, “Tap In” and “Best Friend”.

This time, she had an entirely different outfit, wearing a shimmering silver gown that her dancers removed midway through, leaving her in a far more revealing getup.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.