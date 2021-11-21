Prince Harry’s ex is speaking out about the intense media attention she received during their time together.
In a new interview with Stella Magazine, Florence St George looks back on the short lived relationship, recalling how she “couldn’t cope” with being in the spotlight.
“A new story would appear almost everyday in the press, my school friends were interrogated and there were photographers outside my front door,” recalled the 35-year-old, who dated Harry for two months in 2011.
“I take my hat off to those people who can cope with that lifestyle, buy I knew I couldn’t.”
She added: “Although it was sad at the time, I feel lucky that the relationship was short lived.”
Back in 2020, St George told the Times that the relationship left her with a “total fear of the camera and anxiety.”
The model wed multi-millionaire Henry St George back in July 2013. The couple share two children.