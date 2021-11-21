The 2021 edition of the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place a few weeks back, but the event made its television debut on Saturday, Nov. 20 when it was aired as a special on HBO.

Among this year’s inductees was Jay-Z, who was inducted by comedian Dave Chappelle, whose speech preceded a brief video featuring former U.S. President Barack Obama praising the “Empire State of Mind” rapper.

This was followed by another video, a star-studded affair in which an array of luminaries pay tribute.

Among the many stars who honour Jay-Z in the video are Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Halle Berry, David Letterman, Chris Rock, Ed Sheeran, Idris Elba, Lin-Manuel Miranda, LeBron James, Alicia Keys, Common, DJ Khaled, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Rashida Jones, Lena Waithe, Questlove, Jamie Foxx, Trevor Noah, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin, Aziz Ansari, Usher, Rick Ross, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, Queen Latifah, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry and Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, with each reciting a Jay-Z lyric.

Also appearing in the video are the rapper’s wife, Beyoncé, and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

“Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter,” Blue Ivy said as she read a censored verse from his 1998 track “Ride or Die”, before doubling over in laughter.