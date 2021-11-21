Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” are coming true after the Grammy-winner scored her 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart thanks to Red (Taylor’s Version).

Swift is just the second woman to achieve the milestone following Barbra Streisand, who garnered a total of 11 No. 1s on the chart.

The 30-track re-recording of Swift’s 2012 album, Red features new versions of the original album’s 16 songs, along with four deluxe edition bonus tracks and the 2012 charity single “Ronan.”

Swift flew to No. 1 for the first time with Fearless, which debuted at the top of the chart in November 2008.