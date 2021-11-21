Terri Irwin doesn’t see herself finding love again, 15 years after the death of husband Steve Irwin.

In an interview with the Courier Mail, as reported by Yahoo! Lifestyle, the widow of the late “Crocodile Hunter” star — who died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray — confirmed that she’s very, very, very single,” and plans to stay that way.

“But you know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me,” Irwin, 57, explained. “That’s just the way it is. I had a big, big love and it was enough to last a lifetime.”

Looking back, Irwin recalled that “when you become a young widow, it can be uncomfortable for other couples, that whole, ‘Oh well, now she’s single, is she looking around?’ And my male friends are more comfortable, they can see I’m not chasing them. I’m too busy to chase anybody,” she said.

She also shut down rumours of various romantic entanglements over the years, insisting the men she’s been linked with are just friends.

“I have kept track because it’s kind of funny,” she said of the rumours, which she joked included “all the Hogans — that’s Paul and Hulk; Russell Crowe, and most recently, it’s Richard Wilkins,” she said, identifying the Australian television host. “I think the most flattering would be Russell because he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends.”

The “Gladiator” star, she added, has been a close friend to she and her children with her late husband, Bindi and Robert.

“You know, he stepped up so much when Steve died,” Irwin stated. “Russell was the very first person to call me afterwards, and he just said, ‘I am so, so sorry.’ It meant a lot and now I kind of feel sorry for him because he is forever being linked to me so I could be cramping his style — same for Richard Wilkins.”