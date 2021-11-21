Eddie Redmayne is looking back on his controversial role in “The Danish Girl”.

The actor, who played a transgender woman named Lili Elbe in the 2015 movie, reflected on the role in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

READ MORE: Alicia Vikander Says She ‘Totally Understands The Criticism’ Eddie Redmayne Faced For Playing A Trans Woman In ‘The Danish Girl’

“No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake,” he admitted.

“The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table. There must be a levelling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates.”

The Academy Award winner is next set to star as Emcee in a new West End production of “Cabaret”.

READ MORE: Eddie Redmayne Prepares To Return To The Stage In New London Production Of ‘Cabaret’

The show will mark the second time that the British star has played the part, previously performing the role at age 19 at the Edinburgh Fringe festival shortly after he finished schooling at Eton.

The role of Emcee is typically one of queer portrayal, with Joel Grey taking on the part in Bob Fosse’s 1972 classic film and Alan Cumming playing the part in Sam Mendes’ 1993 West End revival. Both actors identified as gay, while Redmayne is not.

“Of all the characters I’ve ever read, this one defies pigeonholing,” he added. “I would ask people to come and see it before casting judgment.”