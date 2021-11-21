Adele experienced an emotional blast from her past while recording a new special for British television.

During the special for U.K. broadcaster ITV, “An Audience with Adele”, the singer took questions from the audience, including one from actress Emma Thompson.

“My question is, when you were younger, was there someone who sort of supported you, or inspired you or sort of, you know, protected you from the trials and tribulations of life, and inspired you to sort of go on?” asked Thompson.

“Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English, Miss McDonald,” Adele responded, praising the teacher who “got me really into literature.”

Said Adele of her former teacher, “She was so bloody cool, so engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us.”

Then, Thompson dropped a bombshell: Miss McDonald was there in the audience, with Adele immediately bursting into tears when she sees the teacher being led up to the stage.

“Oh my god, I’m so proud of you,” the teacher tells her teary-eyed former pupil as they embrace.