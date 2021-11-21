Click to share this via email

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are sharing some PDA-filled honeymoon snaps.

Hilton took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a glimpse at their adventures in Bora Bora, the first stop on their “honeymoon world tour.”

“Swimming in the South Pacific oceans with my love,” wrote the heiress in her caption.

The photos see the newlyweds cuddling and kissing as they splash about near the paradise location.

The couple walked down the aisle on Thursday, Nov. 11, with the ceremony taking place in Los Angeles.

The likes of Emma Roberts, Rachel Zoe, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha and Hilton’s mom Kathy were among those in attendance.