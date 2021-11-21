Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sunday was a joyful day the British Royal Family, as two of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren were baptised in a joint ceremony.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s son, August, and Zara and Mike Tindall‘s son, Lucas, were christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Makes Her Return To Official Duties At Windsor Castle

The private service was attended by the Queen, as well as other immediate family members, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Both August and Lucas have been given “Philip” as their middle name as a tribute to their late great-grandfather.

The Queen’s outing at the ceremony comes after she spent a night in hospital last month due to an unspecified ailment.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth’s Butterfly Brooch Was A Sweet Nod To Prince Philip During COP26 Speech

The 95-year-old monarch was also forced to pulled out of London’s Remembrance Day ceremony after spraining her back.

A Buckingham Palace source said the injury was not related to her earlier medical condition.