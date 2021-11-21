Some of the biggest names in the music industry will be hitting the red carpet ahead of the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Viewers can watch the awards’ pre-show coverage live beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, at the video above, presented by People. The pre-show will feature not just red carpet looks from stars in attendance including the show’s host, Cardi B, but also interviews with the night’s biggest nominees and performers.

Stars scheduled to perform during the 2021 AMAs include Bad Bunny, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, New Edition, Kane Brown, BTS, Carrie Underwood, New Kids On The Block and more. However, one performer who will no longer take the stage is Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper was supposed to perform a remix of “Butter” on stage with BTS, but made a last-minute cancellation due to “personal reasons”.

READ MORE: AMAs Host Cardi B Says She Would Love To Host More Shows

Tonight’s presenters include Brandy, Machine Gun Kelly, “West Side Story” stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, JB Smoove, Jojo Siwa, Billy Porter and more.

Rodrigo is the most-nominated artist of the evening with seven nominations, followed by Canada’s own The Weeknd with six.

The 2021 American Music Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.