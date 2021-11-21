Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Adrian Young is undergoing surgery to remove two large pieces of glass from the palm of his hand.

The No Doubt drummer took to Instagram to tell fans about the accident, which happened on Saturday night.

“Hi, well had an accident last night and there are two large pieces of glass embedded in the palm of my hand,” wrote the music star.

“Gonna have surgery to remove today👍good times😬.”

According toTMZ, the painful injury happened when Young tripped with a glass in his hand while prepping dinner.

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani Gets Candid About The Idea Of A No Doubt Reunion

As well as drumming for No Doubt, the 52-year-old rocker is also a member of Dreamcar.