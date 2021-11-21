Kaitlyn Dever is cautiously waiting on George Clooney to pull one of his famous pranks on her.

The actress, who is currently filming a new movie with Clooney and Julia Roberts, joins “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat from Australia in an episode airing Monday, Nov. 22.

“I’m actually borrowing George’s trailer right now,” explained Dever, while speaking to DeGeneres from Down Under.

After the host noted that Clooney is famous for his on-set pranks, Dever replied, “He hasn’t pulled any pranks yet, but I’m just waiting for the moment to happen.”

Dever also discusses her new Hulu miniseries “Dopesick”, which explores America’s struggle with opioid addiction.