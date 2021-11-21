Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly brought a very special guest along to tonight’s American Music Awards.

The rapper was joined by 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker at the glitzy ceremony.

While hitting the red carpet together, the father-daughter duo had a lot of fun pulling silly faces and posing up a storm.

The family outing comes as MJK prepares to get down on one knee.

A source tells ET that the 31-year-old singer “has been telling friends that he is planning to propose” to his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

“They’re very in love and beyond obsessed with each other,” the source says. “They are ready to take this next step in their relationship.”

ET has reached out to MGK and Fox’s reps for comment.